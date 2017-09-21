Judge to rule on former cab driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 6:45AM EDT
HALIFAX - A judge is expected to rule today in the case of a former Halifax cab driver charged with sexually assaulting a female passenger.
The Crown alleges Houssen Milad kissed a female passenger on top of her head while driving her home to Armdale in June 2016.
The Crown also alleged that he groped her buttock before she got out of the vehicle.
The 26-year-old complainant told Judge Gregory Lenehan she did not consent to being touched by the driver.
Milad testified in his own defence, denying through an Arabic interpreter that the woman was ever in his vehicle.
The judge reserved his decision.
