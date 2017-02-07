Inquiry into murdered, missing indigenous women to break legal ground
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 12:11PM EST
OTTAWA - The chief commissioner for the inquiry into missing and murdered women says Canadians should not expect to see hearings like those that unfold in courtrooms.
Marion Buller says the inquiry will provide a way for indigenous people to tell their own stories in their own way.
Susan Vella, the lead counsel for the study, says that, from a legal standpoint, the national inquiry will be unlike anything the country has seen.
She says the process must respect indigenous customs and traditions.
The Liberal government has allocated $53.8 million for the two-year study.
Commissioners are expected to present a report with interim findings in November.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Woman guilty of disposing 6 infants in storage locker
- Only 18,000 applicants eligible for N.L.'s Qalipu First Nation Band
- Terror charges unlikely in Quebec City mosque shooting: lawyer
- Inquiry into murdered, missing indigenous women to break legal ground
- New Brunswick debt keeps rising as Liberals spend on education, tourism