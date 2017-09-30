She visits the library five to six times a week, is on a first-name basis with the staff, and usually borrows 20 to 25 books a week.

To say that eight-year-old Olive Maeno-McGrath likes to read is an understatement.

“Ever since I can remember she’s had her nose in a book,” Olive’s father Jerry McGrath told CTVNews.ca on Friday. “The reason we started going to the library more and more was because it was actually too expensive to keep up with her book habit.”

Accompanied by her parents, the Grade 3 visits the Toronto Public Library’s S. Walter Stewart branch in East York approximately five to six times a week, usually on her way home from school.

“I like reading books because it’s fun to imagine stories if they don’t have pictures and sometimes they’re funny,” Olive explained.

Yesenia Murudumbay, a library assistant who has been working at that location for more than a year, said that Olive will usually drop by for half an hour or so to greet friends and peruse the shelves.

“You can tell that the library is one of her happy places,” Murudumbay said. “She’s always attending programs. She’s always enthusiastic to say hello. She’s always curious.”

So curious that Olive has attended numerous programs offered at the library on everything from robotics to crafts to movies and even, a computer programming class, her father said.

“Every time she’s there she finds something new,” McGrath said. “This summer they [the library] had something almost every day. It’s amazing.”

Earlier this month, Olive surprised Murudumbay with a handwritten note containing a short message and a wish list. In large, neat printing, the little girl listed all of the authors she wanted to meet in person one day and asked the library if they might be able to arrange it for her.

“I want to meet these authors (and other kids would too I think!) because their books are awesome and I have a lot of questions for them,” Olive wrote.

Some of the authors on the list included Gordon Korman, Robert Munsch, J.K. Rowling, and E.B. White, who is actually dead, but Murudumbay said she didn’t have the heart to tell Olive that.

The first author on the list, Korman, is of particular interest to her because he wrote his first book when he was only 12 years old and Olive dreams of one day becoming a writer herself, McGrath shared.

“She wants to meet these people and talk to them… probably to find out their tricks,” he said with a laugh.

Olive explained that she compiled her wish list because she wants to see if other readers like the same authors as her. She also said she wants to compliment the writers on their work in person.

“Their stories are really good and I want to tell them that,” Olive said.

Realizing that some of the authors on her list may live too far away, Olive wrote that it’s “obviously okay” if the library is unable to organize the introductions.

“It was just so cute,” Murudumbay recalled. “I told her, ‘I’ll follow through. I’ll see what I can do.’”

To draw attention to the little girl’s request, the Toronto Public Library shared an image of her wish list on their social media accounts on Friday.

McGrath said he believes Olive is just trying to encourage others to visit the library she cherishes so much.

“She has nothing but good things to say about the library,” he said. “She wants other people to go there and she wants to support it.”

Olive called the staff at S. Walter Stewart “really nice” and helpful when she’s searching for new books to read.

It appears that affection is mutual among the library’s staff, as well.

“She’s a sincere kid,” Murudumbay gushed. “There are not enough good things I can say about that child, honestly.”