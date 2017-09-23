

CTVNews.ca Staff





A British Columbia man asked a family of bears to leave his property in maybe the most Canadian way possible.

When Jordan Cote heard his tenant’s dog barking outside on Monday, he walked out onto his deck to find a black bear with two young cubs just metres away.

“I didn’t even realize what was going on until I walked around the corner and the two cubs were attached to the mama bear’s leg,” Cote told CTV Vancouver. “[The dog] didn’t leave the deck area and the bears never approached her. They kept their distance.”

Cote took the dog inside and then returned to film the bears.

“I need you guys to go,” Cote can be heard saying to the unwanted visitors in his video, followed by a “thank you” when the bears begin to turn around.

“I hope you enjoyed my yard,” he continues. “Have a good day.”

Cote posted the video to a “Meanwhile in Sooke” Facebook group Thursday with the caption: “How a Canadian responds to wildlife.” Sooke is a community just west of Victoria, B.C.

The video has more than 2,000 shares and 1,200 likes since it was uploaded on Thursday.

Cote, who has lived on the rural property for two years, said he’s never seen bears in his yard before. He said he was shocked at how calm the mother remained.

“The whole encounter is so casual. I’m like, this is Canada,” he said. “If you remain calm, the bear remains calm. We all can co-exist.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Jeff Lawrence.