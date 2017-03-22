

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Vancouver-bound Greyhound bus packed with passengers made an emergency stop on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway near Calgary Tuesday, after a man began acting erratically aboard the vehicle.

Passengers became very concerned when the man began to display bizarre behaviour, including putting a mask over his face, pacing the aisle, taking people’s photos and scrawling notes on a pad.

The bus driver pulled over to the side of the road and phoned police just east of Chestermere, a community located in the Calgary area.

Within minutes, the bus was surrounded by seven RCMP cruisers.

RCMP told CTV Calgary that the man was removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital in Calgary for a mental health assessment.

Authorities said that the man was reported missing by his family in Winnipeg.

Passengers told CTV Calgary that they were “shocked” and “scared” as the bizarre scene unfolded aboard the bus.

“They moved to the back of the bus,” one passenger said. “No one wanted to be there.”

No one was injured in the incident, however, the bus was delayed by an hour. Police say the man isn’t facing charges.

“The investigation determined that there were no criminal actions, and as a result, no charges are going to be laid,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeremy Landry told CTV Calgary.