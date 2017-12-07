

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Hamilton, Ont. have issued a warning about an “unauthorized” GoFundMe page purportedly created to help the family of a murdered teenager.

19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi, who was studying to become a doctor, was shot on Dec. 2 after attempting to intervene as two young men accosted a senior citizen in downtown Hamilton. Al-Hasnawi died that night in hospital.

Police, who were tipped off about the “Hamilton Hero Funeral Fundraiser” GoFundMe page by the victim’s family, issued a press release Thursday urging the public not to donate “as it is unknown where the money is actually going.”

The page was created on Dec. 3 and raised at least $1,345 from 36 people. As of Thursday afternoon, however, it was no longer available online. It remains unclear if the page was taken down by GoFundMe or the person who allegedly created it. That person has not replied to a request for comment from CTVNews.ca. Police say they had notified GoFundMe about the unauthorized nature of the page.

“This matter is now being investigated by the Hamilton Police Service Major Fraud Branch,” the Hamilton Police Service said in their press release.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old has since been arrested in connection to the case and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Dale Burningsky King, is still at large and the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for second degree murder. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.