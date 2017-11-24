

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a 16-year-old girl has turned herself in and is charged with accessory after the fact to murder related to a fatal stabbing earlier this month.

Investigators say 54-year-old David Blacquiere of Angus, Ont., was stabbed on Nov. 14 in west-end Toronto.

Officers found him in medical distress and he was taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Canada-wide warrants have been issued for two men.

Christopher Enrique Gordon, 18, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder and police say he is armed and dangerous.

And Demetrius McFarquhar, 24, is wanted on charges of accessory after the fact to murder, attempting to obstruct justice and failing to comply with recognizance.