An Alberta woman says that just days before her mother died earlier this year, her aunt made a shocking revelation: she had a sister.

Chantel Stefanich, 41, says she believes her aunt was hoping that she would speak to her mother about the family secret, but they never did.

Stefanich now says she would love to meet her sister and “hopefully have a relationship.”

“I don’t have really any family,” she told CTV Edmonton. “I grew up an only child and I just really wanted more family.”

Stefanich posted her plea in a video on Facebook, hoping that someone would contact her with information through her account.

The Alberta government has provided her with some clues.

Her sister was named Hailey Dawn and she was born in 1971 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton. She was described as blond, blue-eyed and “pleasantly plump.”

The family that adopted Hailey Dawn were Mormon farmers of German and Scottish decent. At the time, the father was 43 and the mother was 42. They had two boys, ages nine and 11, as well as two girls, ages five and eight.

“It is kind of one of those big deep dark secrets, but I’m not ashamed or embarrassed or anything,” Stefanich said. “I really would like to find my sister.”

