Perhaps unwilling to wait for the next episode of “Stranger Things,” a Vancouver man was caught driving with a tablet and an iPhone tied to his steering wheel, in what police say is one of the strangest cases of distracted driving they’ve ever seen.

The Vancouver Police Department’s traffic division tweeted a photo of the man’s setup on Wednesday. He had an iPhone tied around the steering wheel with what appears to be string, and a Samsung tablet wedged in behind it. The iPhone was connected to the dashboard of his Lexus with a lightning cable.

A phone mount is visible on the dashboard, but doesn’t appear to be in use.

Can't make it up. Guy had iPad and cell phone attached by strings on steering wheel while driving! Yes, that's his ticket he's holding. pic.twitter.com/h5WoA2ac87 — @VPDTraffic (@VPDTrafficUnit) November 15, 2017

Police say they pulled the driver over because they spotted his headphones.

"Just when I think I've seen everything, a photo like this is captured by one of our officers," Const. Jason Doucette said. "We are reminding our drivers to leave their devices alone behind the wheel."

The driver was issued a fine of $81 for driving without his driver’s licence.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby said the case is just another example of why the province needs to crack down on distracted driving.

“We need to make a cultural change in British Columbia where people understand that distracted driving is similar to drinking and driving or excessive speeding in terms of the death and misery it can cause,” Eby told CTV Vancouver.

With files from CTV Vancouver