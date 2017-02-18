

CTVNews.ca Staff





Convicted triple murderer Douglas Garland was hospitalized late Friday following an alleged assault in a remand centre.

Calgary’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has confirmed that a paramedic crew was dispatched to the Calgary Remand Centre at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Friday following reports of an assault.

The victim, a man in his late 50s, was transported by ambulance to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, an EMS spokesperson said.

Sources have confirmed to CTV Calgary that Garland was the victim of the alleged attack, which was allegedly at the hands of fellow inmates.

On Friday afternoon, Garland was sentenced to 75 years in prison without parole for the grisly murders of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

With files from CTV Calgary