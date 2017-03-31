

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





A plan is in place to address emergency housing and healthcare in the northern Ontario First Nations community of Kashechewan on James Bay and to look at options to relocate the 2,300 people who live there to a safer place.

After years of extreme flooding and evacuations each spring, the federal, provincial, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Kashechewan First Nation governments have reached a framework agreement that includes exploring options to move the community to higher ground.

The deal was celebrated by leaders at all levels of government.

"I am pleased that our federal and provincial treaty partners have reached this framework agreement with chief and council as a way to address many urgent and long-standing issues in Kashechewan First Nation. This Nation-to-Nation relationship will help build a more sustainable community, and is a positive step towards reconciliation," said Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation.

"This is a very exciting moment for the Kashechewan First Nation. After many years of struggle, we are partnering with the governments of Canada and Ontario to help my people. We will work together to ensure that we provide the proper tools to become successful role models for future generations," Grand Chief Leo Friday of the Kashechewan First Nation.

"Today is a celebration of us coming together nation to nation to build a strong foundation with the Kashechewan First Nation,” said Carolyn Bennett, minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs. She said it would bring better health, education and economic outcomes.

Charlie Angus, the NDP MP for Timmins-James Bay, posted to his Facebook page: “I am thinking of the wonderful people in Kashechewan who are beginning a new process of negotiations with the federal government. This is an important time for change. The federal government must follow through on its promises to restore hope and take seriously the need to look at relocation. The young generation deserves a future of hope.”

Timmins-James Bay MPP Gilles Bisson says relocation is the best choice and the agreement is a step forward, but he cautions that a solid timeframe and committed funds to pull that off is a long way off.

In a video posted to Facebook, Bisson said: “This is good news for the community. Chief Leo Friday and his council and his team have been working very hard to make this happen and today that is the day that we're going to be going up, Ontario, Canada and Kashechewan finally signing an agreement in order to relocate the community of Kashechewan."

A steering committee composed of representatives of Kashechewan First Nation, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, Health Canada and Ontario's Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation will provide general oversight and guidance on the action plan when it is developed.

Kashechewan has no hospital and its residents are treated by doctors who are flown in to the community every two weeks. Those doctors have found extensive health issues arising out of mould in buildings. Many of the structures are boarded up after repeated water damage from the flooding of the Albany River, which jams with ice each spring.

The community is frequently evacuated to other northern communities.

Relocating Kashechewan has been on the table since at least 2005, when the federal Liberal government under Paul Martin agreed to spend roughly $500 million over 10 years to build a new community for its residents, about 30 kilometres up river, where it would be less likely to flood.

But the Stephen Harper Conservatives backed a plan to move the community’s residents 450 kilometres south to Timmins. Kashechewan’s leaders rejected that plan and the government responded by committing to repairing housing at an estimated cost of $200 million.