

CTVNews.ca Staff





The discovery of human remains on a rural British Columbia property, in an area where several women have gone missing, has prompted an exhaustive police investigation that continued on Tuesday.

RCMP officers and forensics teams are using excavators to search a farm on Salmon River Road, in the North Okanagan area, after the remains were discovered during the execution of a search warrant on Saturday.

Police say it’s unclear whether the remains belong to one person or multiple people. Investigators have not made any links between the discovery and the missing women, but members of neighbouring communities say they are on edge and want answers.

Over the past 18 months, at least five women have gone missing in the area. The missing women have been identified as Caitlin Potts, 27, Ashley Simpson, 27, Deanna Wertz, 46, Traci Genereaux, 18, and Nicole Bell, 31.

In August, a woman believed to be an escort said a man threatened her at gunpoint in the Salmon River Road area.The alleged attack prompted police to issue a warning to sex workers in the area.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, a 36-year-old Salmon River Road resident, was charged in connection with that incident. Sagmoen, who is now in police custody, sometimes lived at the farm where the human remains were found.

The Mounties have not made any connections between the gruesome discovery and the alleged attack that led to charges against Sagmoen

#RCMP still on the farm near #SalmonArm where human remains found.Not yet known if remains belong to one or multiple individuals. #ctvnews pic.twitter.com/zDToWrTmYw — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) October 24, 2017

With reports from CTV’s B.C. Bureau Chief Melanie Nagy and CTV Vancouver