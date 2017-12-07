Coach banned from Edmonton gym amid sexual-abuse allegations
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 10:45AM EST
MONTREAL -- An Edmonton gym has banned a gymnastics coach from its premises amid allegations he sexually abused some of his former students.
Champions Gymnastics says it is taking the allegations against Michel Arsenault seriously.
Its move comes after a report by Radio-Canada that Arsenault sexually abused at least three gymnasts in Quebec when they were minors in the 1980s and early '90s.
Radio-Canada says Arsenault did not respond to requests for comment.
Champions Gymnastics says Arsenault will no longer be involved in any of its activities.
