The parents of a 41-year-old Canadian woman who disappeared in Peru in November are seeking the public’s help in finding their daughter.

Kathleen and Alexander Kasatkin held a press conference with the Abbotsford police on Wednesday to share information on their daughter, Kimberlee Suzanne Kasatkin. Kimberlee had been living in Lima, Peru for the past three-and-a half-years with her two young children, a three-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, and her common-law husband, Christopher. The police said Kimberlee split her time between her home in Peru and a residence in Abbotsford, B.C.

Kimberlee’s parents said the last time any of their daughter’s family or friends heard from her was on Nov. 26. They said she had a FaceTime video conversation with her two sisters while she was in Lima.

“They were planning a trip here this winter. She was looking forward to teaching her husband and children how to ski, something they’ve never had the opportunity to try,” Kathleen Kasatkin told the press conference.

Const. Ian MacDonald clarified that the Abbotsford Police Department is not investigating the missing person aspect of the case and that they’re just lending to support to the family after they were contacted on Dec. 5.

The police said Interpol has been notified and included in the investigation along with Peruvian authorities. MacDonald suggested that some of Kimberlee’s friends may have information on her whereabouts.

“Kim Kasatkin is a very well-known individual in the Fraser Valley. She has tons of friends,” MacDonald said. "She spent time in Langley. She spent time in Victoria, and we think that it's quite possible that she had contact with her friends in November and maybe still continues to have contact with those friends, that just have not, at this point, become aware that she's missing."

The Kasatkins said they have been in touch with Kimberlee’s husband and their grandchildren during the search. Kimberlee’s parents are planning a trip to Lima in a few days to find any more clues to their daughter’s disappearance.

“It's very frustrating not knowing anything. We don't really know anything more now than we did a month ago,” Kathleen Kasatkin said.

Kasatkin added they have seen a number of posts about their daughter on social media, which they believe are inaccurate. She said the information shared in those posts appear to be based on rumours.

"We're looking for facts and we really think there's people out there that may know something but don't know they're aware of it," she said.

Adding to the mystery, Kimberlee’s husband Christopher appeared on a video telling a missing persons blogger that she was depressed and wanted to leave the country. He said she took her passport, phone, credit cards and clothing with her and that she didn’t leave a note when she left.

Anyone with information regarding Kimberlee Kasatkin’s disappearance is asked to call the Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos