The Canadian victim of Saturday night’s terrorist attack in London has been identified as Christine Archibald, a woman from British Columbia.

“We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister,” her family said in a written statement Sunday.

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.”

The family, from Castlegar, B.C., said Archibald worked at a homeless shelter before she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé.

“She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death,” the statement said.

“Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.”

Earlier Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that a Canadian citizen was killed in the terrorist attack.

“Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed.”

The attack started at roughly 10 p.m. local time when a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge. Three suspects then fled the scene and attacked people with large knives in nearby Borough Market, a lively area filled with restaurants and bars. Within minutes, the three were shot dead by police. In total, seven people were killed and 48 were injured in the attack.

“Londoners and people across the United Kingdom have always displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity,” Trudeau added in his statement. “We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London. This time will be no different.”

The Canadian government is also urging travellers to stay away from the scene of the attack.

“If you are in London, remain vigilant, avoid the affected areas, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media,” a message reads on the government’s Travel Advice and Advisories webpage.

