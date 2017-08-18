A Canadian man killed in Barcelona’s deadly van attack has been identified by family as a loving grandfather who was travelling through Spain with his wife.

Vancouver Police confirmed in a statement on Friday that Ian Moore Wilson, the father of Staff Sergeant Fiona Wilson, died in connection with the attack.

“He was compassionate, generous, adventurous, and always game for a lively debate, a good book, exploring new places, and a proper-sized pint,” Fiona Wilson wrote in a statement.

Wilson described her father as a “much-loved” husband, father, brother and grandfather who was married to his partner of 53 years, Valerie.

“In the midst of this tragedy, my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do.”

She also thanked first responders and others who helped out in the aftermath of the attack, including “the people who assisted my dad in his final moments, and those who focused on my mum’s urgent medical attention and aftercare.”

“My dad’s passing leaves an immense void in our tight-knit family. He was desperately loved by us all and will be dearly missed.”

The Prime Minister’s Office released a statement on Friday confirming that one Canadian was killed and four others injured after a van drove into a popular tourist promenade in Barcelona and plowed through a crowd of pedestrians.

The identities and medical conditions of the four Canadians wounded in the attack have not been released.

“We join Spain and countries around the world in grieving the senseless loss of so many innocent people,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

“We must stand firm against the spread of hate and intolerance in all its forms. These violent acts that seek to divide us will only strengthen our resolve.”

Earlier in the day, the Government of Catalonia included Canada on a list of 34 countries affected by the attack, which killed 13 people and injured at least 100.

Authorities are treating the attack as an act of terrorism. ISIS quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, and Spanish authorities said the attack was carried out by a large terrorist group.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Friday that the attack means safety officials will keep a closer eye on security in Canada.

"When an event like this occurs extra special attention is focused on it so Canadians can be assured that their police and their security services are taking every necessary step to keep Canadians safe," Goodale said at an event in Regina.

The Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto reassured festival-goers that security efforts were ramped up in the last year following attacks in Paris and London.

The Canadian government is also urging travellers to avoid the Las Ramblas area. Canadians requiring consular assistance in Barcelona are being asked to call +34 93 270 3614, +1 613 996 8885 or email ‎sos@international.gc.ca.

With files from the Canadian Press