

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Marching in front of some 40 Canadian soldiers, Capt. Megan Couto made history on Monday by becoming the first woman to command the ceremonial Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

The 24-year-old member of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (often called the Patricia’s) held up a sword as she led the Canadian troops along The Mall towards the palace in front of crowds of onlookers lining the sidewalks.

The Queen’s Guard is charged with guarding the official residences of the Royal Family including, Buckingham Palace, St. James’s Palace, Windsor Castle and the Tower of London. Tourists often gather to watch the grand Changing of the Guard ceremony featuring soldiers parading in their iconic red uniforms.

The British Army, comprised predominantly of men, is usually tasked with mounting the Queen’s Guard, but in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, the Queen invited Canadians to assume some of the duties.

On select dates until July 3, Canadian soldiers are serving as sentries at official royal residences in the U.K.

Women have participated in the Queen’s Guard in the past, but no female officer has served as captain before because, until recently, women were banned from ground close combat roles.

The significance of becoming the first woman to lead the Queen’s Guard in its 180-year history of protecting Buckingham Palace was not lost on Couto.

“I'm just focusing on doing my job as best I can and staying humble. Any of my peers would be absolutely delighted to be Captain of the Queen's Guard and I'm equally honoured,” Couto told The Canadian Press before the ceremony.

CTV’s royal commentator, Richard Berthelsen, called the moment “historic” during an interview with CTV News Channel on Monday.

“[It’s] a great honour for Canada always to mount the guard. We’ve done so on several occasions in history,” he said. “This is particularly significant today as it leads to our 150th birthday celebration this weekend.”

Couto’s unit is based out of CFB Shilo in Manitoba. She joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2010 and is a graduate of the Royal Military College.

With files from The Canadian Press

Watch as Canadian Soldier Captain Megan Couto becomes the first female ever to Captain The Queen's Guard during Changing the Guard. pic.twitter.com/iSjgX98Eaz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 26, 2017

Changing of the guard outside Buckingham Palace commanded by a (Canadian) woman for first time in 300 years. pic.twitter.com/75xsmD2JZY — Daniele Hamamdjian (@DHamamdjian) June 26, 2017