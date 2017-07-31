Canada's Spin Master buys flying ring maker Aerobie
Hatchimals are shown in this undated handout photo. (Spin Master / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 9:00AM EDT
TORONTO -- Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) has acquired Aerobie Inc., a maker of outdoor flying discs and other sports toys.
Financial terms of the deal, which closed Friday, were not immediately available.
Aerobie was founded by Alan Adler, an engineer and part-time Stanford University teacher.
The company is best known for its flying ring, but also makes other flying discs and throwing toys.
Spin Master is known for its Meccano, Hatchimals, Air Hogs and Paw Patrol brands.
It says Aerobie will be managed by its Swimways division.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Events mark 10th anniversary of young Quebec girl's disappearance
- Judge throws out drunk driving charge against man assaulted by Toronto cop
- Youth, 14, charged with stabbing Calgary police dog in head
- Pool bar bouncer accused of punching man in confrontation caught on video
- More than 150 dead cats found on Ontario property