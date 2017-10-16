

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Police in Calgary say they have charged a man in the sexual assault and forcible confinement of a woman they say met him on a dating website.

Investigators say the two arranged to meet earlier this month at a hotel in southwest Calgary.

It's alleged that the woman was physically and sexually assaulted over 11 hours, burned and prevented from leaving the hotel room.

Police say she escaped when the man stepped away for a short time and she was able to run to the front lobby and asked the clerk to call a cab.

She told her family what had happened and police were called.

The suspect was identified, warrants were issued for his arrest, and he was picked up at a different hotel in south Calgary on Friday.

Vasilios (Billy) Georgopoulos, who is 37 and of no fixed address, is charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief.

He is to next appear in court on Oct. 26.