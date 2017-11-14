Calgary-area man charged after photo shared of dog tied to flatbed truck
A dog was photographed tethered to a flatbed trailer in Calgary. (Calgary Humane Society)
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 3:51PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 14, 2017 4:08PM EST
CALGARY -- A Calgary-area man is facing charges after a photo of dog tethered to a flatbed trailer began circulating on social media.
Calgary police, the Calgary Humane Society and Rocky View County began an investigation shortly after the photo surfaced on Oct. 28.
Brad Nichols of the humane society says transporting dogs in the bed of trucks is extremely dangerous for dogs.
He says they risk falling off and are exposed to extreme weather.
Nichols says it was even more dangerous for the dog in this case because the flatbed truck had no side rails to keep him on the trailer.
Volodymyr Irodenko of Rocky View County was charged Saturday with causing an animal to be in distress, transporting an animal outside the cab of a vehicle and other charges.
IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Charges Related to Dog Tethered to Flatbed Trailer.— CalgaryHumaneSociety (@CalgaryHumane) November 14, 2017
Read more here: https://t.co/wEB7mk3NMt pic.twitter.com/9e9qxEfcF3
