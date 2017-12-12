

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's Progressive Conservative leader says a defamation lawsuit the premier has launched against him is a political stunt.

Patrick Brown says Premier Kathleen Wynne's lawsuit is a mere diversion tactic from various bad news her government is facing, and he doesn't respond to diversion tactics.

He says if she is really serious about moving forward with the lawsuit, she should agree to an expedited timeline for a public court hearing on it.

Wynne says her lawsuit would end if Brown simply apologized.

The legal action filed Monday stems from comments Brown made in September, a day before the premier testified as a witness at a trial involving two provincial Liberals.

Brown told reporters he hoped Wynne would give answers about the Election Act bribery scandal "maybe when she stands trial" and went on to describe her as a "sitting premier, sitting in trial."