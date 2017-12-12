Brown calls premier's lawsuit a diversion tactic, says he won't respond
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne at the Confederation of Tomorrow 2.0 Conference in Toronto on Tuesday December 12, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 12:03PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2017 1:15PM EST
TORONTO - Ontario's Progressive Conservative leader says a defamation lawsuit the premier has launched against him is a political stunt.
Patrick Brown says Premier Kathleen Wynne's lawsuit is a mere diversion tactic from various bad news her government is facing, and he doesn't respond to diversion tactics.
He says if she is really serious about moving forward with the lawsuit, she should agree to an expedited timeline for a public court hearing on it.
Wynne says her lawsuit would end if Brown simply apologized.
The legal action filed Monday stems from comments Brown made in September, a day before the premier testified as a witness at a trial involving two provincial Liberals.
Brown told reporters he hoped Wynne would give answers about the Election Act bribery scandal "maybe when she stands trial" and went on to describe her as a "sitting premier, sitting in trial."
