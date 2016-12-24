

CTVNews.ca Staff





Approximately 600 rats were seized from an apartment in North Bay, Ont. on Friday, after the owner of the rodents surrendered them to authorities.

A collective of various animal welfare groups, including SPCA centres and humane societies with the OSPCA Provincial and Animal Centre, are now working together to care for the rodents. Approximately 30 of the seized rodents have been transferred to the Peterborough Humane Society.

“Amongst all of our centres, we’ve been able to bring this large number into various facilities around the province,” said Andrew Fraser, executive director of the Peterborough Humane Society.

Fraser called the case unique in the “sheer numbers involved.” He also said that the Peterborough Humane Society is now in the process of getting the rats “adoption-ready.”

There is a gestation period for some of the female rats, Fraser said, “so we want to make sure that the nursing young ones and the pregnant moms get that special care and the attention that they need and deserve.”

According to reports, the owner gave up the domestic rats after complaints prompted investigations by various authorities, including the humane society and fire department in North Bay.

In a Facebook post, the Peterborough Humane Society said the rats in their care require supplies they “don’t typically have on hand.” They asked for donations of toilet paper rolls, paper towel rolls, rat food and kenneling and rodent water bottles.

They added that the rats will be available for adoption in the “coming weeks.”