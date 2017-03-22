

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old in the area of St. Jerome, Que.

Quebec police said they are looking for four-year-old Joelle Mukonkole and 31-year-old Rachel Esema-Okko, who is considered a suspect.

Police tweeted that the missing child and suspect may have been spotted in Kanata, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect is in a 2005 red four-door Pontiac Vibe, licence plate: 270 XLX.

#AlerteAMBER : L'enfant disparu est Joelle Mukonkole et la suspecte est Rachel Esema-Okko. pic.twitter.com/QENEpUuXco — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) March 22, 2017

#AlerteAMBER : La suspecte se déplacerait à bord d’un véhicule Pontiac Vibe 2005, 4 portes, de couleur rouge, immatriculation 270 XLX. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) March 22, 2017

#AlerteAMBER: Si vous l’apercevez ou apercevez le véhicule, téléphonez immédiatement au 9-1-1. https://t.co/3yvOdO2GOS — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) March 22, 2017