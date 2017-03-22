Amber Alert: Woman, 31, and four-year-old child sought in Quebec
Quebec police said they are looking for four-year-old Joelle Mukonkole, left, and 31-year-old Rachel Esema-Okko, who is considered a suspect.
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 11:10AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 22, 2017 11:36AM EDT
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old in the area of St. Jerome, Que.
Police tweeted that the missing child and suspect may have been spotted in Kanata, Ont., on Wednesday morning.
Police say the suspect is in a 2005 red four-door Pontiac Vibe, licence plate: 270 XLX.
#AlerteAMBER : L'enfant disparu est Joelle Mukonkole et la suspecte est Rachel Esema-Okko. pic.twitter.com/QENEpUuXco— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) March 22, 2017
#AlerteAMBER : La suspecte se déplacerait à bord d’un véhicule Pontiac Vibe 2005, 4 portes, de couleur rouge, immatriculation 270 XLX.— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) March 22, 2017
#AlerteAMBER: Si vous l’apercevez ou apercevez le véhicule, téléphonez immédiatement au 9-1-1. https://t.co/3yvOdO2GOS— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) March 22, 2017
#AlerteAMBER: L'enfant disparu et la suspecte auraient été vus aujourd'hui dans la région de #Kanata, en #Ontario.— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) March 22, 2017
