

The Canadian Press





THREE HILLS, Alta. - The wife of an Alberta man who mowed his lawn with a tornado swirling behind him says the twister wasn't as close it appears in images on social media.

The image that Cecilia Wessels took of her husband Theunis has caused a bit of a storm on social media.

She took the picture on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Three Hills.

The Wessels say the tornado was further away than it appears in the photo and was moving away from their home.

Cecilia Wessels says she took the picture to show the tornado to her parents in South Africa.

But she says now everyone is asking why her husband was out mowing the lawn with a twister in the area.

Theunis Wessels says he was keeping his eye on the tornado as he cut his grass.