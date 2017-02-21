Accused in Quebec City mosque shootings returns to court on murder charges
Alexandre Bissonnette is escorted to a van after appearing in court for the deadly shooting at a mosque, Monday, January 30, 2017 in Quebec City.
QUEBEC - The man charged in last month's mosque shootings in Quebec City returns to court today on six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.
Alexandre Bissonnette faces the charges in the Jan. 29 deaths of Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti.
The six victims, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire on men who were attending prayer.
Nineteen people were wounded in the attack.
Authorities have refused to specify what type of firearm was used in the mass shooting.
