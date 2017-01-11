

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 98-year-old musician living in a small Manitoba town is inspiring his friends and neighbours with his lifelong passion for music.

Carm Colvin from Carman, Man. performs in a band in his condo lobby each week for a crowd of music lovers. He’s mastered nearly every instrument in the troupe -- including violin, piano, mandolin and ukulele -- but he prefers the twangy tune of his banjo.

“It keeps him alive. It keeps him healthy. There's no doubt about it,” his son, Fred Colvin, told CTV News. “He’s a treasure of this community.”

Colvin has been performing music since he was a boy. He’s been married to his wife, Vera, for nearly 75 years, but she still hasn’t quite warmed up to the sound of the banjo.

“She told me that when I die, she’s gonna take that banjo and shove it in there with me,” Carm said.

Jokes aside, Vera is a loyal supporter of her husband’s musical talent and attends the shows each Wednesday.

The group gathers to perform what Carm calls “old-time” music, with other seniors in the band playing along.

As he approaches the end of his first century, Carm says his love of music has been an irreplaceable joy.

“I'm sure if I didn't have it, I'd miss it. I'd be lost.”

With a report from CTV’s Jill Macyshon