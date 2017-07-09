

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebec police say a 94-year-old woman has died after a suspicious fire that caused a seniors' residence in Terrebonne, Que. to be evacuated early Sunday morning.

The woman was hospitalized for burns and was in serious condition following the blaze.

Police say 43 people were rescued from the Oasis Reception Centre, 12 other residents were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

During the fire, several residents could be seen on their balconies calling for help. About 70 firefighters fought the blaze and were able to help the victims escape the fire.

Several firefighters from neighbouring municipalities were called in to help fight the fire.

Police told The Canadian Press preliminary information provided by firefighters suggests the fire may have been deliberately set.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

With files from The Canadian Press