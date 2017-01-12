$60M lottery jackpot shared among 26 members of one family, plus two friends
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 11:57AM EST
MONTREAL - Twenty-six people from the same Quebec family, plus two close friends, are the winners of a recent $60-million Lotto Max jackpot.
Some of the new millionaires held a news conference in Montreal this morning, six days after the Jan. 6 draw.
Loto-Quebec says it was during a New Year's Day family dinner that Annie Roy, who purchased the lucky ticket, suggested forming a group.
The ticket was bought in L'Ange-Gardien, about 75 kilometres east of Montreal.
Loto-Quebec says the payout is the largest in its history.
