4 killed, 2 hurt in seven-vehicle crash on Highway 401
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 5:56AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 11, 2017 9:29AM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. - Four people are dead and two others are in serious condition following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say seven vehicles were involved in the westbound crash at about 1:25 a.m. northeast of Kingston, Ont.
The vehicles included four tractor-trailers, a commercial truck and two passenger vehicles, one of which caught fire in the crash.
Police say the four people who died were all in the vehicle that caught fire.
Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the victims will not be identified until relatives are notified.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash and police say Highway 401 westbound at the accident scene (at Joyceville Rd.) will be closed for an undetermined amount of time to allow for the investigation.
OPP confirms four people are dead after a massive firey crash on Hwy. 401. pic.twitter.com/2T6p3ZuvP3— Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) May 11, 2017
