$323M raised for Fort McMurray; three-quarters spent or committed
A Fort McMurray resident looks over the damage in the neighbourhood of Timberlea in Fort McMurray, Alta., on Wednesday June 1, 2016. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 2:03PM EDT
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. -- The Canadian Red Cross says three-quarters of the $323 million raised since a massive wildfire struck Fort McMurray has been spent or committed.
The fire, nicknamed "the beast" because it was so fierce and unpredictable, forced 88,000 to flee the northeastern Alberta city and destroyed about 10 per cent of its structures.
The Red Cross says $244 million has been spent or committed to date, with $183 million of that going toward individuals and families.
Funds have also been set aside to help community organizations and small businesses.
The charity raised $189 million in donations on its own, bolstered by $104 million in matching funds from Ottawa and $30 million from the Alberta government.
Conrad Sauve, president and CEO of the Canadian Red Cross, says the wildfire was a defining moment for the organization.
