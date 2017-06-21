

CTVNews.ca Staff





Google has added 3,000 Canadian indigenous reserves and settlement lands to Google Maps and Google Earth platforms.

The search engine giant unveiled the project on Wednesday, which is National Aboriginal Day in Canada. The company said the launch is the culmination of a seven-year collaboration between indigenous communities in Canada, mapping experts and Google Canada.

The data was collected from Natural Resources Canada, Google said, as well as input and data from members of indigenous communities.

Tara Rush, who is from Akwesasne territory and works at Google Canada, said in a blog post that the launch marks “an essential step in accurately reflecting Canada to Canadians and to the world.”

The map is not all-inclusive, Google representatives said, which is why they are putting out a call asking communities that do not see themselves represented to share data.

