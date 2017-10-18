Toronto stock market lower as Dow Jones cruises past 23,000 record
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index lost ground today, while U.S. stock markets hit new records with the Dow Jones sailing past the 23,000 mark.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.74 points to 15,782.16.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 160.16 points to 23,157.60. The S&P 500 index added 1.90 points to 2,561.26 and the Nasdaq composite index eked out 0.56 of point to 6,624.22.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 80.09 cents US, up 0.40 of a cent.
The December crude contract was up 15 cents to US$52.26 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$2.85 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$3.20 to US$1,283.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents to US$3.18 a pound.
