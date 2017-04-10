Tim Hortons to open first U.K. coffee shop in Scotland
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 2:02PM EDT
Are kilts and coffee about to become a thing?
Tim Hortons will officially plant its flag (er, billboard) on British soil in May, with its first U.K. coffee slated to open in the Scottish city of Glasgow.
The flagship store is expected to kick off a Canadian coffee invasion that will sweep across the United Kingdom over the following 12 months.
Tim Hortons U.K. announced the location for its first store on Twitter early Monday.
We’re excited to tell you that our very first UK restaurant is going to be in…*drum roll*...GLASGOW! #TimHortonsUK pic.twitter.com/7tL8WEhjwU— Tim Hortons UK (@timhortonsuk) April 10, 2017
Tim Hortons' parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc., announced initial plans to set up shop in the U.K. last August, after signing a deal with a U.K.-based investor. The deal involves a master franchisee setting up stores in England, Scotland and Wales.
