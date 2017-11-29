Small businesses in B.C. in line for $18,500 relief for losses in wildfires
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 6:33PM EST
VICTORIA - The British Columbia government says it is offering eligible small businesses increased relief funds up to a maximum of $18,500 for losses following this summer's wildfire season.
Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says the province is partnering with the Canadian Red Cross to provide the money to small businesses as partial compensation for uninsured losses, insurance deductibles, minor repairs and clean ups.
Donaldson says funding is also available to not-for-profit organizations and Indigenous communities.
Finance Minister Carole James pegged the most recent government estimate of last summer's wildfire damage costs at almost $660 million.
Donaldson says small businesses and others can apply for the new relief funds through the Red Cross, who will review each funding request on a case-by-case basis.
