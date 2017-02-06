When a major American brand includes a pro-immigration story in its Super Bowl ad, their just ain't no time fer speelcheckin yer outrage.

Twitter has made a mockery of a misspelled hashtag calling for U.S. President Donald Trump’s supporters to boycott Budweiser, in response to an ad dramatizing the immigrant story of company co-founder Adolphus Busch.

The hashtag #BoycottBudwiser (sic) started circulating after the video was released last week, as supporters of Trump's anti-immigration policies accused Budweiser of inserting politics into its annual Super Bowl ad.

The ad shows German-born Adolphus Busch arriving in the United States by boat, being shunned by Americans in the streets, and ultimately meeting future business partner Eberhard Anheuser in a bar.

The ad was a departure from the Clydesdale horses usually featured in Budweiser's Super Bowl commercials.

"Seriously. @Budweiser what are you doing?" one user tweeted on Jan. 31, in response to a story tweeted by the pro-Trump website Breitbart News. The user added the hashtags #TooFar, #AngryAmerican and #BoycottBudwiser.

"I hear @CoorsLight Tastes A LOT better from now on!" tweeted user @ToxsK on Jan. 31, adding the hashtag #BoycottBudwiser. The user described himself on his Twitter profile as a "born, bread (sic), freedom loving, gun owning, God fearing, American patriot."

Several others joined the bandwagon over the next week, apparently unaware that they were spelling the company's name wrong. Their enthusiasm continued into Super Bowl Sunday, when the ad aired during the big game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

@Budweiser shame on you! Why be political? You just pissed off 2/3 of the nation! Way to go! #boycottbudwiser — Susan Bell (@Cocbamabelle) February 1, 2017

It's not like I would even buy this crap anyway so who cares. Gross. #boycottbudwiser — SaraMarie (@TheSaraMarie71) February 6, 2017

People, bud is NOT an American beer. It was sold to a foreign company years ago. #boycottbudwiser — Rakesh (@cqmrock) February 6, 2017

#boycottbudwiser



One of these days corporations AND celebrities will learn when to keep their mouths shut. #NoPolitics — Pink Lady 4 Trump♥ (@pink_lady56) February 6, 2017

The hashtag started trending after the Super Bowl, though not because people were getting behind it. Instead, the typo was widely ridiculed.

#boycottbudwiser ? It looks more like y'all are boycotting spell check. — Tiwan (@TheTiwan) February 6, 2017

It's cool guys, this is just the alternative spelling. #boycottbudwiser #alternativefacts — Erin McIntyre (@erinchrys) February 6, 2017

#boycottbudwiser Wasn't that add just the same story of Trumps German grandfather — jack scht (@jackscht) February 6, 2017

The Budweiser ad wasn't the only one to elicit calls for a boycott. An ad from 84 Lumber showing a mother and daughter emigrating from Mexico to the U.S. prompted hundreds to demand a boycott of that company as well.