

Relaxnews





For the latest iterations of its Tundra, Sequoia and RAV4 models, Toyota has looked to the track, as well as off the beaten track for inspiration.

Aimed at families that put equal emphasis on performance and practicality, the 2018 Sequoia TRD Sport offers seating for seven, a choice of all-wheel or two-wheel drive configurations and a rather potent 5.7-liter V8 calling the shots. To make the most of the motor's power, the car comes with special Bilstein shock absorbers and beefed up front and rear anti-sway bars.

And to ensure that everyone knows the car's performance potential, the TDR model will sit on 20-inch alloy wheels with a black finish. Other aesthetic details will include black mirror housing, tinted taillight housing and black satin finish exterior badging.

TRD (Toyota Racing Development) has also worked its tuning magic on the Tundra pickup truck and buyers will get the same 381hp 5.7-liter V8, plus the same Bilstein suspension setup. They will also be able to specify the TRD model with a CrewMax or Double Cab. As for styling, the pickup gets a hood scoop, a mesh grille insert, and headlights with a smoked chrome surround.

Toyota has also decided to offer its active driver safety system -- Toyota Safety Sense -- as standard equipment on both models.

The RAV4 is already one of the most popular crossovers on sale in the US today and so Toyota has decided to make it look more fun and more rugged to attract younger owners. The RAV4 Adventure will come with front wheel drive and a limited slip differential, or with intelligent all-wheel drive for pushing torque to the axle most in need of grip.

It will get a raised ride height and flared wheel arches and will also get a number of active technological aids as standard equipment, including Trailer Sway Control for when towing, and Hill Start Assist, as well as the Toyota Safety Sense package.

Revealed on Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show, the new models will be arriving in dealerships in September.