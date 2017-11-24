Late edition: 5 things to know on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 8:16PM EST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issues a historic apology, Sobeys to cut 800 office jobs, and a dapper cat makes a difference in his community. Plus, Montreal embraces ugly décor this Christmas.
1. Hard truths: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized to survivors of the residential school system in Newfoundland and Labrador, calling the official recognition “long overdue.”
2. Loose moose: A rogue moose was spotted roaming between houses, running across an airport runway and dodging traffic in a community north of Toronto on Friday.
3. Flashy feline: A cat known for sporting dapper bow ties is using his internet fame for the power of good and raising money for an Ontario animal shelter.
4. Job cuts: Grocery giant Sobeys announced plans to cut about 800 office jobs across the country as part of national restructuring efforts.
5. Word origin: A B.C. boy who coined the word “levidrome” – that is, a word that forms a new word when spelled backwards – received a letter of encouragement from an Oxford Dictionaries editor.
And … ICYMI
Rather than try to create the perfect Christmas tableau, a decorative Christmas village in downtown Montreal is opting for a purposefully ugly look.