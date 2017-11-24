

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issues a historic apology, Sobeys to cut 800 office jobs, and a dapper cat makes a difference in his community. Plus, Montreal embraces ugly décor this Christmas.

1. Hard truths: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized to survivors of the residential school system in Newfoundland and Labrador, calling the official recognition “long overdue.”

2. Loose moose: A rogue moose was spotted roaming between houses, running across an airport runway and dodging traffic in a community north of Toronto on Friday.

3. Flashy feline: A cat known for sporting dapper bow ties is using his internet fame for the power of good and raising money for an Ontario animal shelter.

4. Job cuts: Grocery giant Sobeys announced plans to cut about 800 office jobs across the country as part of national restructuring efforts.

5. Word origin: A B.C. boy who coined the word “levidrome” – that is, a word that forms a new word when spelled backwards – received a letter of encouragement from an Oxford Dictionaries editor.

And … ICYMI

Rather than try to create the perfect Christmas tableau, a decorative Christmas village in downtown Montreal is opting for a purposefully ugly look.