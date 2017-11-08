

1. Vietnam visit: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vietnam to discuss trade, ahead of a summit with Asian leaders this upcoming weekend.

2. Bizarre tale takes twist: A crash involving a car filled with naked people has become stranger, as RCMP prepare kidnapping charges against three suspects.

3. Alcohol and cancers: An American medical society is linking alcohol with 5.5 per cent of all new cancers, and 5.8 per cent of all cancer deaths worldwide.

4. Roy Halladay remembered: Former Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay is being remembered by fans, friends and teammates after his private plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.

5. Jets help artist: The Winnipeg Jets are giving a helping hand to a local artist who struggles with chronic depression and severe anxiety, commissioning him to paint four hall of fame portraits for the team.