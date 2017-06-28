

CTVNews.ca Staff





Good morning! You’re halfway through your work week and CTVNews.ca has the five things you need to know: A memo exclusively obtained by CTV News describes the security plans for Ottawa on Canada Day; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is waving away concerns about a Chinese takeover of a Canadian satellite company; Canadian researchers discuss the impact a fibre-optic probe can have on detecting cancer cells; a Manitoba woman claims she was kicked out of a mall over her outfit; and our week-long series looking at Canada’s 150th takes you to the shores of Lake Erie and a family who has had a long journey to Canada.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Major security measures: More than 500,000 revellers are expected to flock to Parliament Hill Saturday to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, and ‘unprecedented’ security will be in place according to a memo obtained by CTV News that notes ISIS named Canada as a potential target.

2. No risks: Prime Minister Justin Tuesday is waving away concerns that the Liberal government’s decision to allow a Chinese takeover of a Canadian satellite technology company would compromise national security.

3. Finding stray cells: Canadian researchers say a fibre-optic probe can detect stray cancer cells within healthy tissue during brain surgery, reducing the risk of recurrence.

4. Kicked out: A Manitoba woman is speaking out after she says security staff at a shopping mall forced her to leave because of her outfit.

5. Canada 150: Shawarmas: A family that arrived from India through Israel has ended up on the shores of Lake Erie, opening a restaurant. As Canadian citizens, they hope to give back to the local community.