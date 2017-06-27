Port Stanley, Ont., was perhaps the last place Doris and Gabriel Chordekar expected to find themselves.

Eight years ago they were living in Tel Aviv, Israel. Before that they were in Mumbai, India. But wherever they lived, Doris and Gabriel Chordekar didn't feel safe raising their two daughters.

That's why they came to Canada.

The Chordekars immigrated here in 1999, fulling intending to lay down roots in the multicultural metropolis of Toronto. However, a job opportunity soon lured them further west, to the rural community of Port Stanley, on the shores of Lake Erie.

It seemed a peculiar destination for the immigrant family, but they took a positive approach to it. "Let's give it a try," they said to each other.

So they did. And after a few years and a lot of effort, things are really panning out.

In a town where there were few immigrants and fish and chips was the dish of choice, the Chordekars embraced what made them different. They launched a shawarma shop, inspired by the food they loved during their time in Israel.

The Chordekars opened Shebaz's Shawarma and Falafel last year and have been working hard ever since, not just to keep it open, but to keep up with high demand and the hit restaurant.

"It's not easy, but at the end of the day it's worth it," Doris told CTV News. "It's worth taking a try."

TripAdvisor lists Shebaz's as the fourth-best restaurant in Port Stanley, with a 4.5 out of five rating. Google reviewers give the restaurant five stars, while Facebook reviews give it 4.9 out of five.

"Apart from friendly owners who seem to work around the clock, the food is amazing," Sharon D., of Port Stanley, wrote last week on the restaurant's TripAdvisor page. "Gabriel and Doris are the hosts with the most."

"This place is just amazing," added user Ramat Gan, from Israel. "Best food ever."

The Chordekars say they're looking forward to giving back to the community that has given them so much, especially as Canada prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The Chordekars are working on plans to expand their business and hire locals to work at their restaurant, so it can remain a beloved beachside stop in Port Stanley.

The Chordekars say they feel welcomed in the community. And more importantly, they feel safe.

"Everybody's smiling, everybody's talking to us. Everybody wants to know who we are," Doris Chordekar said. "We are lucky that we got the opportunity to come here and start a life again."

"Everybody is friendly," added Gabriel. "They take care of each other. That's what we want."

This is the second Canada 150 immigrant story in a series of reports from CTV Atlantic Bureau Chief Todd Battis.