

CTVNews.ca Staff





We’re learning more about the deadly shooting at a Las Vegas music festival, including the number of Canadians killed and injured.

1. Canadians killed: Three Canadians are dead and several others injured after the deadly shooting during a Las Vegas music festival. The survivors are sharing remarkable stories of the help they received from strangers.

2. Vegas aftermath: Officials are speaking out about the chaos after a man opened fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel, describing hospitals running out of beds due to the number of dying and injured.

3. Tom Petty: Rock star Tom Petty has died at the age of 66. His spokeswoman confirmed the death after a day of confusion due to differing reports about his health.

4. Winter hits: Dozens of crashes were reported after a winter storm hit southern Alberta. As much as 10 centimetres of snow was dumped on the Calgary region.

5. Honking horn: A video of an Argentine boy has gone viral, showing his doctor removing a horn from the boy’s throat.