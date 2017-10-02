Dozens of crashes reported as early winter storm hits southern Alberta
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 5:19PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 2, 2017 5:53PM EDT
It may only be early October, but a winter storm is creating headaches on southern Alberta highways Monday.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Calgary region, where an estimated 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by the end of day Monday.
Calgary police responded to 73 vehicle crashes by noon Monday. In nearby Okotoks, RCMP officers responded to 13 accidents.
Areas southeast of the city are expected to be hit harder by the storm system that is sweeping through the province. Medicine Hat could receive up to 25 cm of snow and towns like Cardston and Fort Macleod could see about 20 cm.
Environment Canada says strong winds of 70 km/h, gusting to 100 km/h, are also expected.
Environment Canada says snow will taper off slowly Monday afternoon through Drumheller, Airdrie and Calgary regions and later Monday night through the more southern regions of the province.
73 collisions between midnight and noon today in #Calgary. Time to get those winter tires put on! #yyc #yyctraffic #yycSafeRoads pic.twitter.com/SeWpaHrs7s— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 2, 2017
