1. Going public: A woman who accused former Canadian Olympic Committee president Marcel Aubut of harassment has revealed her identity in an exclusive interview with CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme.

2. Hunger, disease: Members of Myanmar's Rohingya, who escaped the country fleeing persecution and executions, are now facing hunger and disease as refugees in Bangladesh. CTV News is on the ground in Bangladesh to bring you their stories.

3. Re-elected: Naheed Nenshi has been re-elected as Calgary's mayor for a third term, garnering nearly 51 per cent of the vote. Interest in the campaign had spiked in recent weeks, as Nenshi confronted the prospect of losing to former Progressive Conservative Party president Bill Smith.

4. Mr. Lahey: John Dunsworth, an actor known for his popular portrayal as Jim Lahey in the comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" died Monday at the age of 71. His death prompted an outpouring from stars of the show, fans and even rock stars.

5. Eco-friendly: A one-of-a-kind eco-friendly cargo ship is docked in Montreal, hoping to showcase its message of establishing a "greener" and "oil free trade path" between Europe and North America.