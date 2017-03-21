

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a rush this morning? Here’s our time-saving guide to today’s five biggest stories: We’ve got a fact-check of the unusual to-and-fro between FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump; the federal government delays reforms to the Access to Information Act; Manitoba sees its largest weekend influx of refugees from the U.S.; former IRA commander and member of Ireland’s Sinn Fein party, Martin McGuinness, dies at 66; and Google warns that cybercrime is on the rise.

1. FBI testimony: As FBI Director James Comey testified to Congress, U.S. President Donald Trump was sharing his running commentary on Twitter. Here’s a fact check of the nearly real-time to-and-fro.

2. Access to information: The federal government has delayed reforms to the Access to Information Act that would include ministers’ offices in the law, saying it needs time to “get it right,” despite pledging to have the reforms in place by the end of the winter.

3. Record weekend: Manitoba had its largest weekend influx of refugees illegally crossing the U.S. border, with 29 people caught on camera walking in to the province. The video comes as the province's premier calls for more help from the federal government.

4. Sinn Fein leader dead: Former IRA commander and member of Ireland’s Sinn Fein party, Martin McGuinness, has died at the age of 66. The paramilitary figure turned peacemaker suffered from a rare disease called amyloidosis. 9

5. Hacking on the rise: Google is warning that cybercrime is on the rise and is unlikely to slow down anytime soon. The tech giant reports that, in 2016, the number of hacked websites was 32 per cent higher than the year before.