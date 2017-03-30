

Get caught up on the news with our daily list of five need-to-know stories: One of the Prime Minister's closest friends is benefiting from an exclusive agreement between his company and the Liberal Party of Canada; a former mayor of Montreal is set to be sentenced today for corruption; a flour recall over E. coli fears has led to at least 25 people falling ill; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make an announcement about innovation in the auto sector; and ahead of the anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, listen to an interview from 1982 with a veteran describing what it was like living through the battle.

1. Exclusive agreement: One of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s closest friends is benefiting from an exclusive agreement between his data analytics company and the Liberal Party of Canada.

2. Ex-mayor faces sentencing: Michael Applebaum, the former mayor of Montreal, is set to be sentenced on corruption related charges. He was found guilty of pocketing about $37,000 in kickbacks between 2007 and 2010.

3. Flour recall: At least 25 people have been sickened in the wake of a recall of Robin Hood flour. The Public Health Agency of Canada says it's investigating an outbreak of E. Coli reported in four provinces.

4. Auto announcement imminent: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make an announcement today in Windsor about Canada’s auto sector. The comments come as Trudeau continues his post-budget tour to spell out what the federal government is doing to help foster innovation in the auto sector.

5. Remembering Vimy Ridge: Bill Harrison was 15 when he went off to fight in the First World War, eventually making his way to fight in the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Harrison, who told his tale 65 years later to CTV News in 1982, came home with a bullet in the back of his head.