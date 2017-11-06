

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Paradise Papers: Liberal Party fundraiser Stephen R. Bronfman, Queen Elizabeth II, and several of U.S. President Donald Trump’s allies are said to be among 120 prominent international figures and companies who have been using offshore tax havens, an international team of journalists has learned.

2. Texas shooting: A small Texas community is reeling after a mass shooting at a church left 26 dead.

3. Montreal first: Valerie Plante has become Montreal’s first-ever female mayor, after beating incumbent Denis Coderre in the municipal election on Sunday.

4. Offer goes viral: A Nova Scotia senior’s offer of rent and an annual salary in exchange for helping him out, has gone viral. Terron Dodd, 75, is mainly confined to his wheelchair and wants someone to help him stay on his 100-acre property in Cape Breton.

5. Christmas wish: A young cancer patient will get his wish of celebrating one last Christmas, as part of his dream of celebrating all the major holidays before his death.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": On CTVNews.ca: Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid offers tips on budgeting for the holidays, and warns about the dangers of enticing holiday discounts and 'exclusive' deals.