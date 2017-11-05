

CTVNews.ca Staff





A young cancer patient in Maine will receive his wish of hearing those sleigh bells jingle a little early this year.

Next weekend, nine-year-old Jacob Thompson will celebrate his last Christmas while floods of cards, presents, and well wishes come his way.

Thompson was been battling with Stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma for nearly half his life. In mid-October, Thompson was admitted to The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland for the last time. The cancer had spread to his head, namely the sinuses.

He won’t leave the hospital for the remainder of his life and is not expected to live to Christmas.

While in treatment, Thompson is celebrating all his favourite holidays one last time. Last week, he dressed up as a penguin for Halloween and recently celebrated American thanksgiving.

Next up is Christmas--Thompson’s absolute favourite holiday.

He and his family are planning to make this coming weekend’s celebration one for the ages. Thompson’s family is asking for as many Christmas cards as possible from well-wishers. If a card isn’t possible, they’re asking for anyone and everyone to post a video of themselves signing a Christmas carol to the hospital’s Facebook page.

To celebrate the holiday, Thompson’s hospital room will be decorated with fake snow, a tree and lights while they open the hundreds of cards and presents that have been sent from around the world.

A GoFundMe page to help with Jacob’s funeral expenses has earned more than $110,000 in 19 days.