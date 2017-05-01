

CTV News has the top five stories to help you get you up to speed: The Liberal government proposes significant changes to Parliament rules; one of four hunters who went missing in northern Alberta has been found dead; a new study underscores warnings to pregnant mothers about certain antibiotics; Hockey Quebec works with scientists to check impact of body-contact rule; and Oilers fans in Edmonton jumped in to help when the anthem's singer mic failed.

And, for "Money Monday," CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid looks at planning your retirement.

1. Parliamentary rule changes: The Liberal government has proposed significant and controversial changes to Parliament rules, including the "Prime Minister’s Question Period," which would oblige Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend the House of Commons at least one day a week, to answer questions from MPs.

2. Missing hunters: One of the four hunters missing in the northern Alberta wilderness was found dead on Sunday afternoon. Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Steve Courtoreille said Walter Ladouceur was located upriver from where the hunting party’s boat was previously found in Wood Buffalo National Park.

3. Antibiotics risk: The use of certain kinds of common antibiotics early in a pregnancy appears to be linked to an increased risk of miscarriage, new Canadian research has confirmed.The study is published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

4. Body checking ban impact: Hockey Quebec is teaming up with scientists to see if efforts to make the sport safer are paying off. The organization is tasking a team of researchers to document injuries amongst 14- and 15-year-old players to better understand the physical toll of playing the game.

5. Star-Spangled Banner: Canadian country singer Brett Kissel came out to sing the U.S. national anthem decked out in an Oilers jersey prior to Game 3 of Edmonton's Western Conference semifinal game against the Anaheim Ducks. But when his microphone didn’t work, the crowd pitched in.

