

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here's a look at five things your friends, family and co-workers will likely be talking about today: Muslims praying in a Quebec City mosque were attacked Sunday night, in what officials are calling a "terrorist act"; the Canadian government is trying to clear up confusion from the United States' travel ban on citizens from several Muslim countries; the military is sending troops to New Brunswick to help thousands stuck without power after an ice storm; Parliament gets back in session today; and an Alberta man is fighting back after being issued a ticket for a cracked licence.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Quebec mosque shooting: At least six people were killed and eight injured in a Quebec City mosque shooting, police said Sunday night. Two suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate.

2. U.S. travel ban: The Canadian government tried to clear up confusion surrounding a U.S. travel ban on citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries by announcing that Canadian dual citizens and permanent residents will still be able to travel to the U.S. The executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump bars people from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya.

3. N.B. ice storm: The military is sending 200 troops to New Brunswick to help thousands of residents in the province's northeast who have been without power for days following a massive ice storm. Troops will go door-to-door to check on residents, help clear roadways and distribute basic necessities.

4. Back in session: Parliament resumes today, with the NDP calling for an emergency debate on the implications of the executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, banning citizens from several countries. It will also be the first chance opposition MPs have to grill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his use of a private aircraft during a Christmas holiday.

5. Cracked licence: An Alberta man says he won’t pay a $465 ticket he was issued for carrying a cracked licence in his wallet when he was pulled over by police in Edmonton. But police say he could have been slapped with a more serious charge of careless driving.