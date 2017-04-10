

CTVNews.ca Staff





Get caught up on the news with our daily list of five need-to-know stories: Thousands gathered Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge; the bodies of several hikers have been recovered in B.C.; a university student from Oakville, Ont. is enthralling Brits; Canada is expected to be a part of a joint North American bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup; and a Montreal couple goes viral with photos of their newly adopted sons.

If you're looking for a newscast to catch up on the morning's top stories, watch CTV News On the Go.

1. Vimy Ridge: Canadians of all ages and walks of life gathered under the soaring pillars of the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France on Sunday, to mark the 100th anniversary of the battle that shaped our country. You can revisit our full, extensive coverage of the poignant ceremony and the Vimy commemorations here.

2. B.C. hiking disaster: Several hikers crossing an unstable ledge of snow in the mountains north of Vancouver fell 500 metres to their deaths over the weekend. Search crews recovered all five bodies on Sunday.

3. Trivia whiz: Eric Monkman, a Cambridge economics student from Oakville, Ont., has bewitched the United Kingdom with his razor-sharp intellect and intensity on BBC's University Challenge quiz show, spawning a social media phenomenon known as "Monkmania."

4. World Cup bid: Mexico, the U.S. and Canada are expected to announce the details of a joint bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The details are to be announced atop the Freedom Tower at the World Trade Center.

5. 'A normal family': A Montreal couple is celebrating the end of a four-year adoption process, posting pictures of their newly adopted sons for the first time. Daniel and William Raillant-Clark say being able to post the photos felt like a "second coming out."